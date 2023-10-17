(WSYR-TV) — It’s been in the headlines and now the topic of immigration is taking center stage, in Syracuse Opera’s newest show. It is bringing “I Am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” to the Redhouse Arts Center.

It shares the story of two immigrants. From Syracuse Opera, “Rosa is an undocumented Mexican immigrant awaiting deportation. Singa, Rosa’s court-appointed attorney, is an ethnically Chinese immigrant from Indonesia, living in the U.S. on a green card.”

The two shows are at 7:30pm on Friday, October 20, 2023 and 3pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Tickets can now be purchased at SyracuseOpera.org