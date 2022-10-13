SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opera has been around for centuries, and a big reason why is its ability to attract an audience.

In an effort to reach a new generation, the Syracuse Opera is presenting an immersive haunted opera experience.

This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Syracuse Opera is performing a one-hour presentation at the Everson Museum of Art as part of the museum’s Fall Family Day activities.

In the spirit of film noir and detective stories of the 1940s, “Mystery on the Docks” follows a short-order cook and an opera superfan who come up with a plan to try to save an international opera star who has recently gone missing.

The production is a story of friendship that encourages audiences to follow their inner voice.

Additional information about the Mystery on the Docks performance at the Everson can be found on Syracuse Opera’s website.