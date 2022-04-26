A full-scale production returns with the Syracuse Opera’s latest take on a classic fairytale.

The longtime local opera company is also celebrating a new partnership with the Tri-Cities Opera. Together they’re co-producing performances for audiences in the Southern Tier and Central New York.

Rossini’s touching Italian take on the popular fairytale ‘Cinderella’ takes a few twists and turns thanks to mistaken identities, hilarious hijinks and a bit of resulting chaos too. Artists Director Christian Capocaccia says this season’s performance is sure to entertain, even without some of the classic story lines of the loved fable.

Syracuse Opera’s production of ‘Cinderella’ is happening on May 1st at 3 p.m. at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater. Tickets are available by calling 315-435-2121. To learn more about the production, you can also visit SyracuseOpera.org.