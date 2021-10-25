Syracuse Opera Returns With “The Impresario”

Mozart’s “The Impresario” brings an all new season of the Syracuse Opera back to life following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic. The sparking comedy known as one of Mozart’s greatest orchestral overtures tells the story of a theater producer, fading in popularity and low on cash as he attempts to mount one last successful production despite the odds. It’s also a production that Syracuse Opera Artistic Director Christian Capocaccia hopes audiences will laugh at and be amazed by.

The production is the first in-person even for the opera since the pandemic hit Central New York and the world. This year, they’re excited to bring people back to a live performance in a new space too. “The Impresario” will play for three performances at the Redhouse Arts Center stage.

The 75 minute presentation includes Soprano Emily Misch, Tenor Spencer Hamlin, Julia Ebner and Micheal Connor. Christian will return to the podium to conduct the production.

Syracuse Opera’s production of Mozart’s “The Impresario” is happening Friday October 29th and Saturday October 30th at 7:30 p.m. They also have a matinee performance Sunday, October 31st at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours is required. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit SyracuseOpera.org.





