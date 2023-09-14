(WSYR-TV) — The work of Andrew Lloyd Webber has touched so many opera fans, and fans of music in general. With the renowned composer turning 75, the Syracuse Opera is putting on a revue of his best work at the Palace Theatre.

The show will feature fan favorite melodies from Lloyd Webber’s most iconic musicals, including songs from “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

The season continues with two more events in 2023: “A Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” and “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”

“Celebrating 75: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue” will be held at the Palace Theatre located at 2384 James Street in Syracuse Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets at syracuseopera.org.