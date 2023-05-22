(WSYR-TV) — Love opera? How about beer? Maybe only one or the other? Well, regardless The Syracuse Opera is holding its first ever Opera and Beer event, Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Harvey’s Beer Garden.

The event is held as a way for Syracuse Opera to “celebrate the success of its past season, thank its supporters, and toast to the next season! Attendees will be the first to know what Syracuse Opera is planning next year,” says John Rozzoni, the General Director of the Syracuse Opera.

The theme of the evening is Bel Canto/Can Belto, and the repertoire features a mix of thrillingly humorous and heartbreaking pieces from familiar operas and contemporary musicals, ranging from Bellini to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As a bonus, attendees will receive a custom Syracuse Opera mystery gift.

Tickets are still available for $25 through Syracuse Opera’s website.