(WSYR-TV) — It’s a combination you might not always think of. It’s the Syracuse Opera and the Syracuse City School District. The goal is to introduce the art of opera to younger audiences, teaching history, equity, and inclusion.

Founded in 1974, Syracuse Opera is the only year-round professional opera company in Central New York. Fully staged performances feature world-class singers and local talent to offer traditional and new, innovative performances.

The Syracuse Opera will be performing for the students in our local Syracuse city high schools. The musical drama they’ll be performing is based on the life and work of runaway slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

They will be visiting the following schools:

Nov. 15: Corcoran at 10 a.m. and Fowler at1 p.m.

Nov. 16: Central Tech at 10 a.m.

Nov. 17: Henniger at 10 a.m. and Nottingham at 1 p.m.

Learn more by visiting SyracuseOpera.org.