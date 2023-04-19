WSYR-TV — Syracuse Opera, Central NY’s only year-round professional opera company, will present its final production of the season at the end of this month. It’s The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s beloved creation, and it’s coming to the Oncenter Crouse-Hinds Theater. General Director John Rozzoni and Artistic Director Christian Capocaccia are here to tell us more.

Mozart’s masterpiece, coming to you in grand style with glorious costumes and sets! Another timeless story of betrayal, forgiveness and the vagaries of the human condition, the human heart and soul. Enter the estate of Count and Countess Almaviva. While their relationship is on the rocks, their two favorite employees, Figaro and Susanna, are getting married. With the whole household in a stir, bad behavior, surprising plot twists, and comical hijinks ensue. Will every relationship in the castle make it through the Marriage unscathed?

Get ready to laugh, cry, and be moved by some of the greatest music ever written. Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro opens on Sunday April 30th at 3:00 p.m. and is performed in Italian with English subtitles. Tickets range from $31 to $177 depending on where you sit. You can buy tickets at the Oncenter box office, or online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-marriage-of-figaro-syracuse-new-york-04-30-2023/event/00005D0F11607411

To learn more visit https://syracuseopera.org/the-marriage-of-figaro/