Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists Offering Free Webinar On Orthopedic Health

If you’re having trouble with your knee or hip, Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists wants you to know that you have treatment options.

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists was founded in 1999 and has more than 25 physicians at the practice. Doctor Max Greenky specializes in hip and knee joint replacement and his team performs over 3,000 joint replacements per year.

Three surgeons from the SOS Joint Replacement Team are hosting a virtual presentation about the latest advancements and treatment options for hip and knee arthritis. Max Greenky, MD, Kevin Kopkp, MD, and Anthony Orio, MD, each an expert in hip and knee orthopedics, will discuss many topics including a discussion of surgery during the COVID era.

The webinar will be taking place on November 17th at 5 pm on Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must pre-register at sosbones.com/JointSeminar.

If you have any questions you can call, 315-703-3442.