Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists Offers Virtual Doctor Visits

Amid COVID-19, care must go on for everyone and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists continues to serve patients through virtual visits.

SOS Virtual Visits, also known as telemedicine, allow patients who don’t need to be physically present at an SOS location to schedule a video visit with their doctor and continue their care without interruption.

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists is Central New York’s regional leader in providing quality, total orthopedic care to patients. Its team of experienced orthopedic physicians and support staff offer state-of-the-art medical care, from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and recovery.

SOS has six locations including, Camillus, Dewitt, Fayetteville, Liverpool, and North Syracuse. To connect with them call (315) 251-3100 or visit SOSbones.com.