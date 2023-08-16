(WSYR-TV) — High schoolers and early college students have the same question: Where do I go with my career?

Professor of Policy Studies at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School Bill Coplin is here to share with us his new book, “The Path to Equity: Inclusion in the Kingdom of Liberal Arts” to help students improve their readiness when it comes to their education.

Coplin says he has been saving students from the damage done by the “bait-and-switch business model of the liberal arts programs” for fifty years. This promises career preparation and a focus on practical, real-life skills.

To learn more, check out maxwell.syr.edu. You can find the book online on Amazon.