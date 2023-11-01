(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic impacted the way students learn. The Syracuse City School District wants to address the state of education for black and brown children will impact learning for all children.

The district is hosting The Conversation 2.0. It is not just for parents and teachers to engage in, but the entire community.

The Conversation 2.0 is Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Nottingham High School which is located at 3100 East Genesee Street, Syracuse, N.Y.

To learn more about what is happening in the district, visit SyracuseCitySchools.com