Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park Hosts Holiday Musical Mash-up

What do you get when you cross Shakespeare, Dickens and a madcap musical? Shakespeare in the Park Executive Director Ronnie Bell says a dinner-theater production that’s fun for the whole family.

The musical tells the familiar story of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Story” mixed with Shakespeare’s spirits as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. There are seven songs within the performance and audience members are invited to sing along too, he adds. Ronnie came up with the idea while reading to his own grandkids, he said and now his idea will come to life on stage in time for the holidays.

15 actors take on 34 roles throughout the production that will coincide with a delicious dinner theater experience. Scrooge Meets Shakespeare’s Ghosts is running Friday December 10th and Saturday December 11th at 6 p.m. at the Beer Belly Deli and Pub. The cost to attend is $40 and includes dinner, one drink and an interactive and immersive show.

You must be fully vaccinated and masked to attend the show, except for when eating or drinking. To purchase your tickets today, visit tickets.ssitp.org/xmas.



