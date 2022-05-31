Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” unfolds in Thornden Park to kick off an all new season of Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park.

Kelsey Hercs is directing the latest production and she says that the group’s show offers a human approach this time around.

“What I think is interesting about Macbeth is the very human relationship between him and Lady Macbeth,” she says. “And the difference between them from us is that they actually follow through on all of the dark feelings that we occasionally have as human animals.”

The production will take place outdoors and the theatre group’s longstanding tradition has withstood even the toughest COVID restrictions because of it, Ronnie says.

“The pandemic didn’t slow us down. We only missed one show in our regular summer season and we’ve had the best circumstances,” he adds. ” We’ve done shows in 2020 and two in 2021 so we’ve been very lucky.”

Syracuse Shakespeare In the Park’s 20th Anniversary season kicks off with “Macbeth” on Fridays and Saturdays June 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th and Sunday June 5th and 12th at Thorndon Park Amphitheatre. Performances are free to attend and donations are encouraged. Audience members must bring their own chair, blankets and picnics. Food is also available for purchase.

For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit SSITP.org.