The four-time Tony award winning play about conscience and courage is taking the stage at CNY Jazz Central starting this weekend.

The decision to put on the production about Sir Thomas More’s impossible choice between his allegiances to church and crown was something that many were on board with, Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park Executive Producer Ronnie Bell says.

“There were a number of members of our board that had an interest in the show and when we read it and considered it, we felt the same and that’s why we decided to do it,” he says. “We are all in moral dilemmas everyday in our country and that’s what Sir Thomas finds himself in, in the play.”

Actor Jack Sherman plays Sir Thomas More and he says that it also encourages the audience to ponder the strength of their own convictions.

“It’s fascinating how many actual statements that More makes particularly during his trial that are brought into the play directly,” he says. “As the leading lawyer of the country, he was a diplomat and an incredibly diverse man which is why the play is called ‘A Man For All Seasons.'”

Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park’s production of “A Man For All Seasons” is running Friday through Sunday March 11th through the 20th at the CNY Jazz Central. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors, $10 for Syracuse University Students, faculty and staff and $30 for premium seating. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Tickets.SSITP.org.