Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park Presents “Comedy of Errors”

Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park continue their 2021 season with ‘Comedy of Errors’ in Thornden Park.

The farce, directed by Basil Allen, is the second production of SSITP’s nineteenth season. It also holds true to the company’s mission to present authentic Elizabethan theatre to Central New York audiences outdoors.

The comedy tells the story of two sets of identical twins, who act nothing alike. Actors Jesse Navagh and Jay Merante play Antipholus and Dromio of Syracuse, who are mistaken for siblings they’ve never met: Antipholus and Dromio of Ephesus, played by Aaron Alexander and Brian O’Connor. As chaos and comedy ensue, the twins find themselves caught up in a love triangle, and that’s just the beginning.

General admission tickets are free. There are also a limited number of premium tickets available for $30, which includes front-row lawn chair seating, $15 worth of food from Beer Belly Deli, a Gannon’s ice cream, a bottle of water and a color playbill. Picnic food will also be for sale at the Thornden Park Bulldog’s concession stand for all ticket holders.

‘Comedy of Errors’ is happening Friday, August 6 and 13 at 5:30 p.m., Saturday August 7 and 14 at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online and are strongly recommended. To reserve your tickets, visit SSITP.org.