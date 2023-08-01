(WSYR-TV) — “Something’s coming, something good…” That’s right, Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-park is trading in their Shakespearian language for an American musical that is based on Shakespeare’s famed “Romeo and Juliet.”

This week, the production company presents “West Side Story” at Thornden Park’s Amphitheatre. Director Ronnie Bell and cast members Bella Cadena (Maria) and Shane Archer Reed (Tony) joined Iris and Steve in the studio Tuesday morning to discuss Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park’s first musical production.

This year marks 21 years of Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park presenting free productions for the Syracuse community. The show is also supporting the City of Syracuse’s Community Violence Intervention program.

“West Side Story” opens August 4 in Thornden Park’s Amphitheatre. Tickets are free, though donations are encouraged. Learn more at ssitp.org.