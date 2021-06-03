Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park Returns For Another Season

Syracuse Shakespeare In The Park returns to Thornden Park Amphitheater for its 19th consecutive season in Central New York. The bittersweet tragedy “Troilus and Cressida” takes center stage with Director Anne-Margaret Childress at the helm as director.

The tragic love story as she refers to it, was as popular a play in the time of Shakespeare as “Romeo and Juliet.” It’s garnered less attention over time because of its length but this year, the company took on the challenge to present it to the Syracuse audience.

“Troilus & Cressida” will be followed by “The Comedy of Errors” in the park in August and Executive Director Ronnie Bell says they also have other productions planned heading into the fall.

“Troilus and Cressida” runs the first two weekends in June, on Friday June 4th and 11th at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday June 6th and 12th at 5:30 p.m. They also have performances on Sunday, June 6th and 13th at 2 p.m. The show is free to attend and donations are welcome. Tickets must be reserved in advance this year. No walk-ins will be permitted. To reserve your tickets, visit SSITP.org.