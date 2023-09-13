(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Spinal Association (SSA) is hosting it’s annual River Rock and Roll annual fundraiser. It helps to fund different programs, primarily the Quality of Life Grant. In the past the grant has allowed someone to receive an elevated seat for a power wheelchair.

On September 17, the River Rock and Roll fundraiser will be held at the Liverpool Elks Lodge from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be lived music including three bands. You can find more information by visiting www.SyracuseSpinalAssociation.org