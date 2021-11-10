Syracuse Stadium Cross Hosts Hundreds of the Fastest Motocross Riders At NYS Fairgrounds

Syracuse Stadium Cross is back at the NYS Fairgrounds inside the Coliseum.

The event will feature hundreds of the fastest motocross riders competing during the two-day event. Motocross is a type of off-road motorcycle racing that often includes a series of terrain obstacles.

One of the riders is Anyssia Ingersoll who lives in Mexico, NY. She is the second-fastest girl in the US girls division and competes all over the country.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 13th and racing will begin at 10 a.m. On Sunday, November 14th the racing starts at 9:00 a.m. An adult general admission one-day pass is $15 and a child general admission one-day pass is $5. Children 5 years old and under are free. Parking is free for all.

To find out more and purchase tickets visit SyracuseStadiumCross.com