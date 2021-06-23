Syracuse Stage Announces All New In-Person 2021/2022 Season

Syracuse Stage is gearing up for an all new in-person season this fall. The exciting news comes more than 15 months since they last set a show on the Archibold Stage.

Artistic Director Bob Hupp says that while the last year has been very challenging, Syracuse Stage has taken advantage of every opportunity and obstacle in an effort to come back better than ever.

“For much of the past year, we’ve been creating work on-line. And we’ve been not-so-quietly harboring and nurturing hope. Hope for a time when we could reunite in this wonderful theater,” he said.

The all new season features fresh and popular works that will also tackle topics that many are very familiar with. From the family musical “Matilda” that everyone will love to the world premiere of “Salt/City/Blues” and it’s similarities to the struggles of some living in Syracuse; the stage is set for 2022.

Season subscriptions go on sale July 6th. For a complete schedule, visit SyracuseStage.org.