(WSYR-TV) — This year is a big one for Syracuse Stage. They’re now entering their 50th season! To celebrate, they are kicking things off with hilarious and hopeful show titled “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Cast members Mel House and Phillip Taratula joined us on Bridge Street to share more on the deeply personal story coming to the stage.

The play explores the story of Heidi Schreck and how the United States’ founding document shaped her life and the lives of the women who raised her.

First performed off-Broadway in 2018, “What the Constitution Means to Me” was nominated for two Tony Awards and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play follows Schreck’s sometimes humorous – often profound – journey as she investigates what protections are promised by the U.S. Constitution, and questions who is protected and who is not.

The production runs Sept. 13 to Oct. 1 in the Archbold Theatre at located at 820 E. Genesee Street in Syracuse.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at syracusestage.org, by phone at 315-443-3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office.