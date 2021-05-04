Syracuse Stage Continues Production with “I and You”

Syracuse Stage had to adjust their season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve been continuing with their re-imagined season with the newest production, “I and You”.

Written by Lauren Gunderson in 2013, the performance follows a story of a high school student stuck at home because of illness and a classmate who shows up unannounced with a bag of waffle fries to cheer her up. With a storyline sounding more like reality in 2021, Syracuse Stage has taken the precautions to continue their season safely.

For “I and You”, performers were allowed on stage but with no in-person audience. While it’s been different adjusting to no audience, the cast says their production was able to watch them instead.

You can stream “I and You” starting Wednesday May 5th through May 23rd. You can purchase stream passes are starting at $30 per person or $60 per household.

For more information you can visit SyracuseStage.org.