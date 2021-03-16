Syracuse Stage Continues Re-Imagined Season With “Annapurna”

While Syracuse Stage had to adjust their season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they are continuing with the newest virtual production, “Annapurna”.

The play follows the story of a couple that split twenty years ago and then find themselves in a Colorado trailer park living together. The cast is played by real-life couple Stephan Wolfert and Dawn Stern who act out of their own Sprinter Van turned home for the performance.

Wolfert and Stern are grateful for the opportunity to act and excited for the release of “Annapurna”. Dawn mentions that the past year has been hard on actors and but hope people tune in to laugh and support Syracuse Stage for their reimagined season.

You can stream “Annapurna” from Syracuse Stage starting Wednesday March 17 through April 4. For more information or to purchase a stream you can call 315-443-3275 or visit SyracuseStage.org.