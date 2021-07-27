Syracuse Stage Expands Artistic Leadership

Melissa adds that she’s delighted to join the Central New York theater and continue her work and support of its development and growth for the Syracuse community. As Associate Artistic Director, Melissa will play a key role in working with Bob Hupp in the selection of Syracuse Stage’s seasons.

Melissa’s new role has opened the door for Kyle Bass to transition to his new role as resident playwright for the theater. In its nearly 50 year history, Syracuse Stage has not had a resident playwright. In this new position, Kyle will continue to work on new play development and commissions, while assisting Bob and Melissa in planning the theater’s artistic programming. He will also receive support and workshops in the development of his own work, officially making Syracuse Stage his artistic home.

Together, the new team will collaborate on the upcoming seasons ahead and are very much looking forward to the upcoming in-person season set to start this fall.

To learn more about Syracuse Stage’s all-new upcoming season and to purchase tickets, visit SyracuseStage.org.