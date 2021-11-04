Syracuse Stage Honoring Veterans With Play “War Words”

Syracuse is one of just six cities in the country to host a moving tribute to veterans. It’s a staged reading of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “War Words.” And it has a very prominent veteran as perhaps it’s #1 fan. Retired General David Petraeus has recorded a video introduction to the play, after seeing a workshop production during the piece’s formative stages. General Petraeus is the former CIA director, and also served as commander of US Forces in Afghanistan. He says, “Few movies of plays have ever captured for me as powerfully as ‘War Words’… the experiences of American veterans, especially those who have served in uniform since 9/11.”

General Petraeus spoke with Steve and Sistina about why he thinks “War Words” is so powerful, and how he thinks the Arts can impact the community.

Syracuse Stage presents the one-night-only staged reading of “War Words,’ Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 pm in the Tan Auditorium at the National Veterans Resource Center on the Syracuse University campus. Admission is free, but you must obtain a ticket in advance from SyracuseStage.org or the Syracuse Stage box office at 315-443-3275. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent Covid test, and masks are mandatory.