(WSYR-TV) — It’s being called a poignant new play about a chance encounter between two women with very different life experiences. “Espejos: Clean” is the first fully immersive bilingual theatre production in Central New York, and it hits Syracuse Stage tomorrow! Cast members Kate Abbruzze and Emma Ramos share details.

A chance encounter during a torrential downpour leads each woman to confront her personal storm and to consider the possibility that, though isolated, she may not be as alone as she believes. An engaging and poignant bilingual theatrical experience, “Espejos: Clean” is performed in English and Spanish with subtitles in both languages.

“Espejos: Clean” shows at Syracuse Stage beginning tomorrow through March 5 at 820 East Genesee Street in Syracuse.

Tickets are available at SyracuseStage.org/Espejos or you can call 315-443-3275.