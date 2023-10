(WSYR-TV) — The legendary Billie Holiday was one of the great jazz voices of all time, and her life was as tragic as the music is beautiful.

That life is recounted in a touching musical production, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” and it’s now playing at Syracuse Stage, directed by Jade King Carroll.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” runs through Nov. 5 at Syracuse Stage. Get tickets at the box office or online at Syracusestage.org/LadyDay.