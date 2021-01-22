Syracuse Stage Re-Imagines Remainder of 2020-2021 Season

Syracuse Stage is once again readjusting its 2020/2021 season for the safety of its performers and patrons.

Artistic Director Robert Hupp says that because the pandemic has continued to impact citizens across the country and around the world, Syracuse Stage is readjusting their schedule and productions accordingly.

“We’re challenging our creative team and engaging dynamic guest artists from across the country, to innovate, to experiment and to explore ways of making entertaining, engaging experiences for Central New York,” he says. “We’re excited to share these with our audience.”

Starting in February, the season will feature “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” by Anna Deavere Smith, “Annapurna” by Sharr White, “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson and “‘Master Harold’… and the Boys” by Athol Fugard.

All productions will be available online, in video-on-demand format. Specific dates are still to be determined, except for “Twilight,” which will be available for streaming Feb. 3rd through the 14th. To learn more, visit SyracuseStage.org.