(WSYR-TV) –For musical fans in need of a new show to see, look no further. Syracuse Stage begins showing the musical “How to Dance in Ohio” today!

“How to Dance in Ohio” is a new musical based on the Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name that explores what it means to belong, the courage it takes to put yourself out in the world, and the universal need to connect.

Set at a counseling center in Columbus, “How to Dance in Ohio” follows seven autistic young adults as they come of age and find their ways in the world.

Director Sammi Cannold says the group has already had two audiences, and the response so far has been electric.

The show focuses on celebrating the members of its cast as individuals and artists.

“How to Dance in Ohio” is showing now through Oct. 9 at Syracuse Stage on E. Genesee St. in Syracuse.

For more information and to get tickets, visit SyracuseStage.org/Ohio.