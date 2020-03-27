Syracuse Stage’s “Amadeus” Now Available To Watch Online

Social distancing won’t stop the notable “Amadeus” production by Syracuse Stage from captivating audiences this season. Now, fans can watch from home and have a front row seat to the recorded opening night performance.

Bob Hupp, artistic director at Syracuse Stage says viewers can take in the production on video. “One of the things you get on video that you don’t get live, is that the cameras get up close shots. You really see the emotion of the actors,” he adds.

To watch Syracuse Stage’s recorded ‘Amadeus’ performance, visit SyracuseStage.org to purchase a $35 link which gives 48 hour access to the show. Ticket holders or subscribers to Syracuse Stage can watch free of charge. Links are on sale now through Sunday, March 27th.