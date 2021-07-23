Syracuse Stallions Play For National Championship

They may be Syracuse’s other basketball team, but the Syracuse Stallions are certainly making a name for themselves!

The team is part of The Basketball League and have made it all the way to the league’s national championship.

“This is a professional league” says General Manager Mike Sugamosto. “We’re probably in the order of the NBA, the G League, and then us. So, I compare us to like AA baseball level.”

The championship is a best of three series. The Stallions dropped game one against the Enid Outlaws, but play again Saturday, July 24.

“Our guys are ready to respond” says Sugamosto. “We still have a big chance at winning this thing, so we’re ready for game two. If we hit the glass much better, we’ll make a better run at it.”

The team’s roster not only includes players from Syracuse and Rochester, but outside New York State as well.

Click here for more information about the Syracuse Stallions.

The Stallions take on the Enid Outlaws on Saturday, July 24 at 8pm. You can stream the game live online for $5. Click here to do so.