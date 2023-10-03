(WSYR-TV) — Who doesn’t love to poke fun at their hometown? That’s what this weekend’s ‘Cuse Cabaret is all about. It’s a combination of Broadway, Motown, and Pop music poking fun at Dinosaur BBQ, Destiny USA, Wegmans and much more.

It’s a 70-minute cabaret show of original comedy songs about Syracuse and Central New York.

Performances are in Downtown Syracuse at CNY Jazz Central on Friday , Saturday, and Sunday, October 6-8.

The shows have sold out, but you can learn how to get on a wait list here.

