Syracuse Trivia Company Keeps People Guessing From A Distance

Trivia fans say that ‘trivia night’ is the best way to spend a weeknight but since the beginning of COVID-19, gathering at a local bar or restaurant to have some fun has been tough.

Syracuse Trivia Company was just one of the many businesses forced to re-frame their in-person events, and Owner Brian Cocca says they’ve come up with some creative ways to keep people guessing from a distance.

For 47 consecutive weeks, fans have had the option to tune in to live virtual events via a YouTube broadcast, Brian says. Since June, Syracuse Trivia Company has been safely operating at select locations in-person too. With more restaurants back open for business, Brian hopes to add even more to the list.

“We’ve been told by many people that this has been a highlight for them this year,” he says, “and it’s brought a lot of families together and has given them something to look forward to.”

To learn more about Syracuse Trivia Company and their upcoming in-person and virtual events, visit them online at SyracuseTriviaNight.com. To see their live trivia website visit, QuizNight.live.