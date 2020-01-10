Syracuse University Announces Keynote Speaker For Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

A man with a special connection to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be the keynote speaker at this year’s celebration of the legendary civil right leader at Syracuse University.

Rev. Raphael Warnock is the Senior Pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, known as “American’s Freedom Church” and where both King and his father served during their lives.

“In our theme of ‘Living The Legacy’ we are bringing in someone who does that every day in the way that he ministers” says Bea Gonzalez, Syracuse University’s Vice President of Community Engagement. “We’re really excited about having that connection to this year’s 35th annual celebration.”

Warnock will speak at the event on Sunday, January 26th inside the Carrier Dome. The annual event is the largest of its kind on a college campus in the United States, and organizers seek to honor the message and mission of Dr. King.

“History is living, and history isn’t just something of the past, but history is with us now and it’s pointing us forward” says the Dean of Hendricks Chapel, Rev. Brian Konkol. “So in a year where we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Syracuse University, in a year where we are celebrating the 35th annual Dr. King celebration at Syracuse, here is a man who literally and spiritually stands in the pulpit of Dr. King, who each and every day in his own ministry in Atlanta draws from that history and points his community and his congregation forward.”

Konkel continues, “I think it’s especially poignant to bring Rev. Warnock to Syracuse to talk about how he lives into that legacy and of course how we at Syracuse can do that as well.”

In addition to speaking at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr celebration, Rev. Warnock is also scheduled to take part in student-centered programming at SU as well as discussions with local faith leaders. Additional programming tied to the event is also being planned with the Dr. King STEAM school in Syracuse.

“We’re very proud that it’s an opportunity for us to bring our community together” Gonzalez says.

Tickets are available right now for the celebration, which is planned for Sunday, January 26th. The dinner portion goes from 5pm to 6:30 pm, with the program running from 7pm to 8:30pm. Tickets are $30 each for both, or $15 if you’d like to attend the program portion only.

Click here to purchase tickets or to learn more, or you can call 888-Dome-TIX or visit the Dome box office at the Ensley Athletic Center on East Colvin Street in Syracuse.