For the first time in two years, the Syracuse University campus community can and will celebrate and commemorate the 152nd anniversary of its founding. The celebration, also known as National Orange Day, signifies the special day back in 1870, when Syracuse University officially became a collegiate institution.

Celebrations began on March 24th, 1994 in commemoration of SU Founders Day, with alumni from around the world showing their pride and spirit of the university’s anniversary.

Senior Brian Bauer says that he’s loved his time at the university. One of the biggest reasons he bleeds orange is because of the different events and opportunities the university has been able to offer him including the ROTC program.

“I’m so involved on campus and one of the highlights was actually going abroad to our Hong Kong Center in 2019,” he says.

Junior Cassidy Thompson says that she loves telling people why she chose SU because it gives her the opportunity to brag about some of the great opportunities she’s discovered here. From theatre to music and even just taking in events in the area, Cassidy loves everything the University has to offer, even if it was a bit of a trek to study here.

“I’m originally from Minneapolis so it’s been quite a hike to get from my hometown to Syracuse, but it was more than worth it,” she says. “I’m involved in a myriad of things around the campus that connects you to the whole campus and community.”

Organized by the Traditions Commission and the Office of Alumni Relations, National Orange Day has hopes of being a legacy for years to come. SU students and others are invited to participate in service oriented activities throughout the celebration and of course everyone is invited to show their support by wearing orange.

If you’d like to learn more about Syracuse University and its 13 schools and colleges, visit Syracuse.edu. They have programs for students of all ages and interests so it’s easy to bleed orange.