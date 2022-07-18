(WSYR-TV) — Quiet time at Syracuse University is rare, even when students aren’t there. Sue Bracy of Syracuse University Food Services and her team are now looking to hire new employees for the university’s various student dining options.

“I, myself, have been here for 35 years, so I obviously love working at SU. It’s secure, it’s responsible, it’s safe, and it’s a great atmosphere on campus. A lot of long-term employees– we have people working here 20, 30, 40 years here on campus. It’s food services, but it’s a great environment to work in,” says Sue.

Syracuse University has “just about” every role available for hire right now, with Bracy citing this moment as a great time to start your career with the school. Full-time and part-time positions at the Carrier Dome are available.

“If you can work two days a week while your kids are at school, we have something for you. If you can work every Saturday, we have something for you. If you’re looking to make a move from a certain food services operation to our operation, it’s a great move to make,” Sue adds.

Benefits are included with all full-time positions and include the following: full dental, medical, education and retirement benefits.

SU Food Services will hold a job fair at Goldstein Student Center on South Campus Thursday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit FoodServices.SYR.edu/Employment.