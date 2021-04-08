Syracuse University Helping High Schoolers Experience College Life With Pre-College Program

Syracuse University and the Syracuse City School District are teaming up to help local high school students explore potential majors and experience college in their Summer College Program.

In partnership with the Syracuse City School District, the University will offer scholarships to up to the rising high school juniors to explore college life. Students are nominated by their guidance counselor and then go through a review process.

In Summer College, high school students can explore potential majors and experience college life in credit and noncredit courses for three or six weeks. Chris Cofer from the Office of Pre-College Programs at University College says that it’s a fantastic opportunity for students to have an experience not like high school and to take advantage of all the resources Syracuse University has.

For more information about Syracuse University summer college program and to apply for one of this year’s spots you can visit PreCollege.SYR.edu or email precollege@syr.edu.