Syracuse University Holds 19-Day Celebration of Juneteenth

On Thursday, June 17th President Joe Biden signed a law to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday. The new law commemorates the end of slavery and Syracuse University is marking Juneteenth this year not just on one day but nineteen.

Each day since the start of June, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion has shared daily resources about the Juneteenth. Students, faculty, and the Syracuse community are invited to learn more about the holiday and reflect on the observance.

If you’d like to learn more about SU’s Juneteenth commemoration, or the ways they’re encouraging and supporting diversity and inclusion on campus visit Diversity.SYR.edu.