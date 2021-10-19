Syracuse University Honoring Pan Am Flight 103 With Remembrance Week

Every year Syracuse University observes Remembrance Week honor the 35 students and all the victims of the Pan Am 103 bombing.

This year marks the 33rd year of the bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988. During the week of October 17th, the University is hosting events throughout the week to remember the lives and passions of those who lost their lives on that day.

From a candlelight vigil to film screenings there is also a display of “35 Empty Seats” that visually represent the 35 Syracuse students that were abroad on the flight. In addition, Syracuse University hosts a rose-laying ceremony and scholar convocation on Friday, October 22nd. You can attend in person or watch the live stream online.

To learn more about the events planned and everything else you can visit, Remembrance.syr.edu.

All activities are free and open to the public.