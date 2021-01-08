Syracuse University Leads City-Wide Tutoring Effort Amid COVID-19

Remote learning has become the new normal for students across Central New York, and because it may continue for many months to come, Syracuse University is offering a solution to the growing problem.

The university has taken an ‘all-hands on deck’ approach in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its current and future effects on students in Syracuse.

Together with more than a dozen organizations, SU has coordinated a free, city-wide remote tutoring program. The program, which is open to students in K-12 and early college levels, offers subject-area and educational-technology support throughout the academic year.

More than 260 tutors, that vary from retired and current professors and students from SU, Le Moyne and all over the Northeast, are coordinating with local partners.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer or if you know of a Syracuse City School student who could use some extra help, visit Syr.edu.