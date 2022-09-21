(WSYR-TV) — Most of us don’t think too much about how we talk. We just do it. However, fluent speech isn’t always easy for everyone.

Researchers at Syracuse University are working to find answers as to why some children develop fluent speech while others stutter.

Central New York children are needed for two speech research studies at Syracuse University that will help scientists understand the development of fluent speech in children.

The study is specifically looking for preschool children ages 3 to 5 who stutter to be part of the study, in addition to their parents. If you have a child in preschool between ages 3 to 5 who does not stutter, they can be involved in the study as well.

Activities for the studies include play-based conversation, speaking tasks, and visits to the Stuttering Research Lab at SU.

Participants will receive a free speech-language evaluation and they will be compensated for their time.

For more information, visit Stuttering.SYR.edu.