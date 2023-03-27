(WSYR-TV) — Within the halls of Syracuse University there is a wealth of knowledge to be learned, but you don’t have to be enrolled there to share the wisdom.

Syracuse University invites community members to attend two upcoming events: The first is a panel discussion on March 29 centered on access to wellness. The other is a two-day symposium, March 30 and 31, addressing the racial wealth gap.

Events include:

March 29: Lender Center for Social Justice Fellowship Symposium

Hybrid event – taking place on Zoom and in person from 4 to 7 PM at the SU Schine Student Center

The panel of SU social justice researchers will be joined by CNY community leaders and women representing the Northside neighborhood of Syracuse

SU social justice researchers studied the wellness needs of North Side families, taking cultural, child care, transportation and “comfort zone” barriers into account

This event is a chance to share those findings and start a larger dialogue about access to wellness

Registration is highly encouraged, no cost to attend – details available online

March 30-31: Lender Center Annual Social Differences, Social Justice Symposium, supported by the MetLife Foundation

Taking place March 30 and 31 at the Syracuse University Law School

The racial wealth gap is a continuous issue. It undermines progress and opportunities that can be pursued by underserved and underrepresented communities in the United States.

This symposium is an opportunity to share research projects and exchange ideas among the campus community and larger CNY community about how to understand and respond to this crisis.

Registration is highly encouraged, no cost to attend – details available online

To learn more, visit LenderCenter.syr.edu.