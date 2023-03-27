(WSYR-TV) — Within the halls of Syracuse University there is a wealth of knowledge to be learned, but you don’t have to be enrolled there to share the wisdom.
Syracuse University invites community members to attend two upcoming events: The first is a panel discussion on March 29 centered on access to wellness. The other is a two-day symposium, March 30 and 31, addressing the racial wealth gap.
Events include:
March 29: Lender Center for Social Justice Fellowship Symposium
- Hybrid event – taking place on Zoom and in person from 4 to 7 PM at the SU Schine Student Center
- The panel of SU social justice researchers will be joined by CNY community leaders and women representing the Northside neighborhood of Syracuse
- SU social justice researchers studied the wellness needs of North Side families, taking cultural, child care, transportation and “comfort zone” barriers into account
- This event is a chance to share those findings and start a larger dialogue about access to wellness
- Registration is highly encouraged, no cost to attend – details available online
March 30-31: Lender Center Annual Social Differences, Social Justice Symposium, supported by the MetLife Foundation
- Taking place March 30 and 31 at the Syracuse University Law School
- The racial wealth gap is a continuous issue. It undermines progress and opportunities that can be pursued by underserved and underrepresented communities in the United States.
- This symposium is an opportunity to share research projects and exchange ideas among the campus community and larger CNY community about how to understand and respond to this crisis.
- Registration is highly encouraged, no cost to attend – details available online
To learn more, visit LenderCenter.syr.edu.