Syracuse University Veterans Writing Group Celebrates 10 Years

Syracuse University has been hosting a Veterans Writing Group for the last decade, and as they commemorate ten years working with veterans, they’re encouraging others to come forward and share their stories through writing.

Group Leader Eileen Schell spearheaded the program, that she says, has helped so many veterans understand and cope with their own military experiences. Veteran Peter McShane is one of the participants. He says the experience has allowed him to learn how to handle his emotions and make peace with his time in combat.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Syracuse Veterans Writing Group Program invites you to participate in a live Zoom. “Finding True North Through Writing: Veterans Sharing their stories on Veterans Day will take place online at 7pm. Pre-registration is required. To learn more visit College.syr.edu.