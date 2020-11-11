Syracuse University Veterans Writing Group Celebrates 10 Years

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse University has been hosting a Veterans Writing Group for the last decade, and as they commemorate ten years working with veterans, they’re encouraging others to come forward and share their stories through writing.

Group Leader Eileen Schell spearheaded the program, that she says, has helped so many veterans understand and cope with their own military experiences. Veteran Peter McShane is one of the participants. He says the experience has allowed him to learn how to handle his emotions and make peace with his time in combat.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Syracuse Veterans Writing Group Program invites you to participate in a live Zoom. “Finding True North Through Writing: Veterans Sharing their stories on Veterans Day will take place online at 7pm. Pre-registration is required. To learn more visit College.syr.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected