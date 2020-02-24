Syracuse University’s Black Reign Step Team

Live Now
Founded in 2005, the Black Reign Step Team at Syracuse University is celebrating 15 years in 2020, continuing to showcase the art of step through fellowship, discipline, unity and precision.

“I think it’s important to revitalize step as a performance art,” says Kayla Covington, President of Black Reign. “Especially with us not being Greek, it brings together people from different walks of life. We’re a very diverse team.”

Team member Giselle Bookal says step is helpful for freshman who feel disoriented in a new environment. 

“The practice portion of step provides a lot of discipline and structure,” says Bookal. “For us we meet four times a week and have a strong family dynamic. You do learn a lot of values through being on the step team.”

Black Reign Step Team is having a banquet this semester where alumni will return and as part of that will be giving back to the Syracuse community. 

“We’re donating our money to the Southside Academy girl step team,” says Assata Cradle-Morgan, Vice President of Black Reign. “We’re very excited about that because they have been with us throughout four years …They have played a big role in Black Reign growing as well.” 

For more information on this team, visit their twitter page www.twitter.com/blackreignsu

