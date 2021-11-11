Syracuse University’s Commitment To Helping Veterans

For the last decade, Syracuse University has been committed to serving both military and veteran service members through the Institute for Veterans and Military Families. The IVMF offers free programs including career, vocation, entrepreneurship education and more and ICMF Founder and Executive Director Mike Haynis says he’s proud of the work that’s been down over the last ten years.

“We have an obligation to ensure that when those who volunteer to serve take their uniforms off, they feel empowered to be successful when they return back to their communities and jobs.”

The organization has afforded veterans with opportunities to thrive and succeed in their everyday lives as they transition back to daily life, and that includes an all new National Veterans Resource Center, Mike adds.

