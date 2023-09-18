(WSYR-TV) — VeganCNY is hosting the third annual VegFest Saturday, September 23, 2023 from noon to 6 p.m. It takes place in the Syracuse Inner Harbor. During the event you’ll hear from speakers, watch food demonstrations, sample vegan food and more!

Megan Rydzak is owner of Fatcat Baking and shared some delicious dessert samples. She said her goal is for people to say, “Wow” when trying the food she prepares.

If you’re considering going vegan, this is also an opportunity to learn more.

For more information visit VeganCNY.org.