(WSYR-TV) — Central New York is celebrating 50 years of choral music. The Syracuse Vocal Ensemble 50th Anniversary season will be celebrated with concerts of all American music including several new pieces commissioned by the ensemble.

Former singers invited to sing at the Syracuse performance.

The two concerts will be Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30pm at Park Central Presbyterian Church, 504 East Fayette Street, Syracuse.

The second concert will be Sunday, October 29, at 3:00pm at Sheldon Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus.

For more information visit SyracuseVocalEnsemble.org