Syracuse Walk 4 CMT Happening At Willow Bay In Onondaga Lake Park

The Walk 4 CMT is short but the message goes a long way toward teaching people.  

September is Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) awareness month.  CMT is a neurological disease that causes obstruction of nerves in the body.  The walk will be taking place Saturday, September 18 at Willow Bay Onondaga Lake. 

 The walk starts at 9:30 am and is a mile or less and you can walk as a team or as an individual. To celebrate breakfast goodies will be provided while supplies last, “Jeff the Magic Man” will make an appearance and each person who donates at least $100 and participates in the Walk4CMT will receive a Walk4CMT t-shirt.  

The walk starts at 9:30 am at Willow Bay in Onondaga Lake Park.  You can register in advance at CMTAUSA.org/SyracuseWalk or sign up at the walk.  

