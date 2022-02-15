Syracuse Winterfest is the city’s coolest tradition, and after a COVID-19 pause, the midwinter celebration is ready for a re-boot.

“Winterfest is to bring people downtown for enjoyment and tasting food, drink along with a lot of different entertainment, kids activities” says Bill Cooper, President of Syracuse Winterfest.

Syracuse Winterfest begins February 17 and continues through February 27 at sites around the Syracuse area. There’s ice skating, ice carving demos, a culinary cruise, dog sled races, a cornhole tournament, food and drink competitions, and much more.

“Part of what we do with the food and drink is allow people to experience restaurants personally where they walk into the restaurant, experience what the restaurant has to offer, and the restaurant promotes themselves to get return business” says Cooper.

The Updowntowners launched Syracuse Winterfest in 1987. Organizers say more than 100,000 people attend each year, drawing the second largest audience in all of Central New York.

The first Friday of Syracuse Winterfest – February 18 – will feature a live performance from the band Hard Promises at Marriott Syracuse Downtown. That is planned for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Following that, there will be fireworks at the Inner Harbor by the Iron Pier.

Click here to visit Syracuse Winterfest’s website to learn more and see a full schedule of events.